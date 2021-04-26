Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report $110.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $112.64 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LMNX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,111. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.