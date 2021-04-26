Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

