Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $110.31 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -164.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

