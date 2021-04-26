Zacks: Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $234.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. 30,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,613. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 in the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 88.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

