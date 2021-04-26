Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Adient posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $268,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Adient by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Adient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 24,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

