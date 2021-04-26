Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 914,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,316. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

