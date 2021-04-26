Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $7,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,355,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

