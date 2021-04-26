Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $85.94 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

