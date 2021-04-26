Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. OptiNose posted sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

