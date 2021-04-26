Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

AX stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

