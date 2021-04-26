Zacks Investment Research Lowers CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,696. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $87.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CGI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CGI by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

