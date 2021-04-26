Zacks Investment Research Upgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 293.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.