Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit