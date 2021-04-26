Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

