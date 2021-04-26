Zap (ZAP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Zap has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and $1.70 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00745480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.60 or 0.07787683 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

