Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. Zogenix has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 110.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.