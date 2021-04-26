ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,475.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.