Zuflo Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 74.7% lower against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $48,822.32 and $6,173.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.25 or 0.00750606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.44 or 0.07401473 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

