$0.13 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after buying an additional 185,973 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after buying an additional 94,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 578,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,388. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

