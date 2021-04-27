$0.26 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.13. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 17,479,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,281,402. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

