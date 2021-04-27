$0.26 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.13. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 17,479,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,281,402. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit