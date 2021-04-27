$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million.

GLOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOG opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

