$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $4,819,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.