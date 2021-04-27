-$0.54 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.33). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,280. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $58.72.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.