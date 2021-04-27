-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

CYTK traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 563,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,659,179 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

