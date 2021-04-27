-$0.67 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

