-$0.67 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
