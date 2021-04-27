$0.70 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit