$0.70 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.