$1.06 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

