$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.07. 1,899,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

