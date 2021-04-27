$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $709.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

LOGI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.55. 499,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,818. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $42,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

