$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 20,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,381. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

