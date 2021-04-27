$1.54 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

CHKP opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

