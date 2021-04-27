$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 116.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,729. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

