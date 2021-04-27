10,073 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

