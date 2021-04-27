$104.40 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $104.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.45 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $100.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $454.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.38 million to $470.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $490.48 million, with estimates ranging from $470.50 million to $530.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 202,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,273. The company has a market capitalization of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.