$11.12 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $11.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $23.50 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $112.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.69 million to $252.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $235.78 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,457. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

