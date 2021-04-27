$110.71 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post sales of $110.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.90 million and the lowest is $109.52 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

