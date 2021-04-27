1,350,122 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

