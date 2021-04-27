$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce sales of $15.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $15.77 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $106.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 282,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

