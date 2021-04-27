$17.58 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report sales of $17.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.21 billion and the lowest is $17.26 billion. General Electric reported sales of $20.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $79.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.33 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.43 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

