$189.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock worth $1,908,109. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 605,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

