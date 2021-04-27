$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.57. 13,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.71 and its 200-day moving average is $507.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit