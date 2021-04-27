$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.57. 13,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.71 and its 200-day moving average is $507.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

