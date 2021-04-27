2,241 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

