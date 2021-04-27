$243.98 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $243.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.40 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $187.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $950.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.40 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $980.89 million, with estimates ranging from $937.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

TALO opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $884.07 million, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

