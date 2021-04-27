$261.01 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $261.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.06 million to $282.95 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.