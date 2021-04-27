29,730 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

