$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the highest is $3.78 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $319.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $135.31 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

