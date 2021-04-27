$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $16.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.