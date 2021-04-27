35,177 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

SID opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

