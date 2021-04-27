3,599 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 97.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

