3,629 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $656,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.