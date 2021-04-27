3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.79-34.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.82.

NYSE:MMM opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

